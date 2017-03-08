Yarmouth won't rush into new development code

YARMOUTH — A proposed zoning change drew so much concern at a March 2 Town Council meeting that the council will not rush to implement the proposal.

About 35 residents filled the Log Cabin on Main Street to oppose a plan to adopt a Route 1 Character Based Development Code. The town’s Planning Board earlier recommended the change.

The language in a letter Yarmouth residents received notifying them about the code change was a chief complaint residents made to the council and Planning Board.

East Elm Street resident Penny Gage asked for less formal language.

“Write the letter not in codes, but in day-to-day talk,” she said.

Other residents said trying to make other parts of the town away from the downtown village center look like the village is not appropriate.

“Are we really trying to bring Route 1 into this quiet residential corner?” asked West Elm Street resident.

The night’s meeting included talk on overall development in Yarmouth and its impact on town services, such as public schools. North Road resident Lenora Felker asked the council how extensive development in town should become.

“When is development enough,” she said, perhaps answering her own question by saying, “when there’s no room left to develop?”

Redevelopment along Route 1, including into Falmouth, is an ongoing issue, Felker noted.

“Yarmouth Main Street is great. Falmouth is trying to get one back,” Felker said.

The council took no action on the CBDC. Instead, Chairman Andrew Kittredge said the discussion is likely to continue after the next town election, when new councilors are on board.

Lisa Connell can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 183 or lconnell@theforecaster.net. Follow Lisa on Twitter: @connell_ld.