Yarmouth weighs ‘pay-as-you-throw’ trash disposal

YARMOUTH — The Town Council is considering two proposals from the Recycling Committee for solid waste collection and disposal.

Public Works Director Erik Street presented the committee’s recommendations at a workshop Nov. 2.

For the past three years, the committee has been researching how to address upgrades and repairs to the town’s 30-year-old transfer station and recycling center, whether by investing in the station or considering an alternative.

The committee came up with two options to address changes and hopefully increase the town’s rate of recycling, which stands at about 36 percent. Both options include a “pay-as-you-throw” component, in which residents would purchase bags for trash disposal and recycling would be free: the more recycling, the smaller the expense for trash bags.

Street said the committee unanimously supported implementing “pay as you throw,” but was split between what to combine it with.

Option one would implement “pay as you throw” with upgrades to the transfer station – such as the addition of a second compactor for recycling and eliminating the silver bullets. This option would also eliminate transfer station sticker fees and satellite stations at Harbor Pump Station on Route 88 and one near the Yarmouth Beverage Redemption Center on Route 1, and require minor adjustments to transfer station hours.

The second option would implement “pay as you throw” and automated curbside collection, which would also eliminate sticker fees and satellite stations and require minor facility upgrades, a new collection cost, and a reduction in transfer station hours.

Street said regardless of what the council decides to do, the station is in need of a new compactor and retainer wall, which would cost the town about $150,000.

The council will consider both recommendations at an Operations Committee meeting Nov. 9.

