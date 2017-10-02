Yarmouth waives most disposal fees this week

YARMOUTH — Free disposal is available for residents at the Yarmouth Transfer Station and Recycling Center this week through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The station is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Residents can dispose of old appliances, building materials, and other miscellaneous items. There will be reduced rate of $2 for tires and 20-pound propane cylinders, which residents can pay by punch card.

A 2017 Transfer Station window sticker is required for entrance into the station and can be purchased for $25 at the Town Hall.

This program is not intended for major demolition disposal and commercial contractors will be assessed fees. Hazardous waste disposal is not permitted.