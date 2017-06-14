Yarmouth voters OK school budget, road repairs

YARMOUTH — Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly validated a nearly $24 million school budget.

They also approved borrowing $4 million for road repairs.

The fiscal year 2018 school budget passed by a vote of 1,432 to 524. The road repairs referendum was approved 1,386 to 475. The budget was previously approved at the June 6 Town Meeting, 187-2.

The $23.9 million school budget is an increase of 3.45 percent from the current budget of $23.1 million. During public meetings, many residents referred to it as a “maintenance budget,” especially compared to this year’s spending plan, which survived contentious debate a year ago.

The fiscal year 2017 budget, which was approved by a nearly 2-1 margin last June, had an increase of almost $1.1 million, or 4.97 percent. It led to unprecedented debate and residents posting “yes” and “no” signs throughout town. This year’s budget process was much quieter.

The school budget is part of the town’s total operating budget of $37.1 million for fiscal 2018, which begins July 1. The overall budget is an increase of 2.9 percent from the current budget of $36 million.

Residents on June 13 also approved borrowing $4 million for road repairs. Hillside Street road work and improvements will take up half, or $2 million, of the funds. The remainder is for roads throughout town.

Interest-only payments would begin in fiscal year 2019.

