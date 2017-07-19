Yarmouth to seek bids for donated property

YARMOUTH — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to sell a town-owned lot on Littlejohn Island, known as the Gyger Lot, by sealed bid. Town Manager Nat Tupper will accept and report back with sealed bid proposals for council consideration and action.

According to Tupper, the lot was donated to the town by Esther Gyger about a year ago. It is an undeveloped lot of about a quarter to a third of an acre, off Pemasong Lane.

“Unlike other properties that we’ve sold recently, or attempted to sell, there is no historic structure or any other kind of structure on it,” Tupper said. “(There is) no history of any public use, or private use that I am aware of.”

Councilors also voted unanimously to appoint Randall Bates to the General Board of Appeals, Tamson Bickford-Hamrock to the Recycling Committee, and Andrew Kittredge to the Shellfish Conservation Commission.

Bates, Bickford-Hamrock and Kittredge are all former town councilors.