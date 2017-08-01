Yarmouth soccer standouts named to All-American Game watch list

A pair of Yarmouth High Class of 2018 soccer standouts have been named to the High School All-American game watch list for the game Dec. 2 in Orlando.

Luke Groothoff, an All-Conference, All-State, and all-New England selection, as well as the Class B Player of the Year for the state champion Clippers, is on the boys’ watch list.

Yarmouth’s Sara D’Appolonia, who, like Groothoff, was an All-Conference, All-State, all-New England and Class B Player of the Year, as well as Maine’s Gatorade girls’ soccer Player of the Year, was named to the girls’ team.