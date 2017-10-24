Yarmouth satisfied with GNG response to taunting

YARMOUTH — Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff said he is satisfied with the Gray-New Gloucester school department’s response to a recent incident at a football game involving the GNG coach.

The coach, Duane Greaton, who is no longer employed by School Administrative District 15, instructed his players in a game against Yarmouth High School to taunt one of the Yarmouth players with the phrase “Who’s your daddy?” The targeted player’s parents are both women.

Dolloff said in an email Oct. 20 that he spoke with SAD 15 Superintendent Craig King twice after the Oct. 13 game, and King was “extremely apologetic and assured me the administration in Gray was addressing the situation.”

“During our second conversation, he informed me that the coach had resigned,” Dolloff said. “I believe the superintendent in MSAD 15 addressed this concern with professionalism and grave concern for all the students involved.”