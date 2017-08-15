Yarmouth responds to Virginia violence

About 40 people gathered in downtown Yarmouth Sunday evening, Aug. 13, to show their opposition to bigotry and racism after a demonstration last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Confederate sympathizers turned violent and deadly. The Yarmouth marchers heard statements by local lawmakers and then marched together singing “We Shall Overcome.” (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)

Tommy Ishimwe, 15, center, helps light candles as part of Sunday’s response in Yarmouth to the violence and hate in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)