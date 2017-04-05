Yarmouth preliminary town budget up 2%

YARMOUTH — Voters will be asked to approve two, $2 million bonds for road work at the June 6 annual Town Meeting.

The town’s fiscal year 2018 budget is nearly finalized, and the Town Council and Town Manager Nat Tupper invited comment on the proposed spending plan March 30.

The nearly $37.5 million budget would increase property taxes 2 percent if ultimately approved.

This would increase the property tax rate from $17.06 to $17.43 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Town election is set for June 13. Nomination papers are due April 28 at the town clerk’s office. Three seats are open on the Town Council.