Yarmouth Police Beat: Sept. 7

By on September 7, 2017
Arrests

8/29 at 7:05 p.m. Hagos Jones, 35, of Theodore Drive, Brunswick, was arrested on North Road by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license. 

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. 

Fire calls

8/28 at 7:09 a.m. Vehicle accident on Route 1. 

8/28 at 8:04 p.m. Gas leak on Vespa Lane.

8/29 at 12:41 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Newell Road. 

8/29 at 5:56 p.m. Structural fire on West Elm Street.

8/30 at 3:14 a.m. Gas leak on East Elm Street. 

8/31 at 9:10 p.m. Single engine fire on Route 1. 

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

