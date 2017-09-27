Yarmouth Police Beat: Sept. 28

Arrests

9/21 at 10:15 p.m. Stephen Goodrich, 59, of North Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Lafayette Street and Gilman Road by Officer Shawn Miles on a warrant from another agency.

9/22 at 11:05 p.m. Matthew Jancovic, 42, of Bluff Road, was arrested on Bluff Road by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of domestic violence assault, threatening display of weapon, and criminal threatening.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Sept. 18 to 24.

Fire calls

9/18 at 6:34 a.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 south.

9/18 at 6:59 p.m. Gas leak on Spruce Point Road.

9/19 at 11:26 a.m. Gas leak on Spruce Point Road.

9/19 at 1:23 p.m. Single engine fire on Princes Point Road.

9/19 at 3:01 p.m. Vehicle accident on Route 1.

9/20 at 4:15 p.m. Structural fire on Sisquisic Trail.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls between Sept. 18-24.