Yarmouth Police Beat: Sept. 21

Arrests

9/15 at 6:20 p.m. Timothy Foster, 33, of Main Street, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/12 at 12:53 p.m. Lindsey Couture, 33, of Newell Brook Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Gilman Road by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating a vehicle with a license expired more than 90 days.

9/16 at 8:04 a.m. A 15-year-old male, no address listed, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons at Juniper East by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of assault.

9/16 at 8:04 a.m. Marie Lapierre, 64, of Juniper East, was issued a summons at Juniper East by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

9/12 at 7:52 a.m. Vehicle accident on Gilman Road and Spinnaker Lane.

9/12 at 6:55 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

9/13 at 5:12 a.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

9/13 at 2:23 p.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 north.

9/14 at 7:53 a.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 south.

9/14 at 9:52 p.m. Alarm call on West Elm Street.

9/17 at 9:53 p.m. Alarm call on Spruce Point Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Sept. 11-17.