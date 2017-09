Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 4-10.

Summonses

9/6 at 9:03 a.m. Adam Parsons, 22, of Cobbossee Road, Monmouth, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Lt. Dean Perry on a charge of permitting a vehicle with a suspended registration to be driven.

Fire calls

9/8 at 1:39 p.m. Structural fire on Woodland Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 4-10.