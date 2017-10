Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Oct. 9-15.

Fire calls

10/10 at 1:21 p.m. Gas leak on Route 1.

10/10 at 2:57 p.m. Gas leak on Route 1.

10/11 at 8:32 a.m. Gas leak on East Main St.

10/13 at 3:43 p.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 south.

EMS

Emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Oct. 9-15.