Yarmouth Police Beat: Oct. 5

Arrests

9/27 at 10 a.m. Johannes Bouwer, 34, of Indian Ridge Road, was arrested at Portland and Main streets by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/27 at 10:54 p.m. Mark Giroux, 53, of Falmouth Road, Windham, was arrested at Spring Street and U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Pedersen on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Fire calls

9/26 at 6:08 a.m. Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 295.

9/28 at 3:04 p.m. Lines down on Pinewood Road.

9/28 at 4:50 p.m. Alarm call on Lafayette Street.

9/28 at 9:56 p.m. Structural fire on Rogers Road.

9/30 at 6:17 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.