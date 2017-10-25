Yarmouth Police Beat: Oct. 26

Arrests

10/20 at 11:34 p.m. Jamie Irish, 40, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 south by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of eluding an officer, reckless conduct, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by receiving stolen property, operating with a suspended or revoked license, and speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

10/21 at 1:28 p.m. Tanya Wood, 34, of Penney Road, New Gloucester, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/20 at 7:49 p.m. Zachary Link, 18, of Babbidge Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons on North and Ledge roads by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

10/18 at 1:30 p.m. Gas leak on Route 1.

10/20 at 4:43 p.m. Vehicle fire on North Road.

10/22 at 2:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Ledge Road and Granite Street.

10/22 at 11:36 p.m. Gas leak on Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Oct. 16-22.