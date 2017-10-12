Yarmouth Police Beat: Oct. 12

Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Oct. 2-8.

Fire calls

10/3 at 8:43 a.m. Vehicle crash on Main and School streets.

10/4 at 10:18 p.m. Odor investigation on Oakwood Drive.

10/4 at 6:44 p.m. Gas leak on Sea Meadows Lane.

10/4 at 7:11 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

10/5 at 3:23 p.m. Vehicle crash on Bayview Street.

10/6 at 4:57 p.m. Structural fire on Route 1.

10/6 at 8:15 a.m. Chimney fire on Ledgewood Drive.

10/6 at 9:48 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

10/7 at 6:55 a.m. Vehicle crash on Route 1.

10/8 at 8:08 a.m. Gas leak on Sisquisic Trail.

10/8 at 11:53 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 south.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Oct. 2-8.