Yarmouth Police Beat: Nov. 9

Arrests

11/2 at 6:06 p.m. Kevin Lewis, 64, of Tuttle Road, Pownal, was arrested on Ledge Road by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/4 at 8:05 p.m. Julie Rogers, 46, of Davis Road, Durham, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Daniel Gallant on a warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

Fire calls

10/31 at 2:45 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/31 at 3:26 a.m. Alarm call on Downeast Drive.

10/31 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm call on Forest Falls Drive.

10/31 at 7:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Potato Point.

10/31 at 10:18 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Sisquisic Trail.

10/31 at 11:44 a.m. Alarm call on High Winds Drive.

10/31 at 12:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Ledgewood Drive.

10/31 at 1:55 p.m. Engine fire on McCartney Street.

10/31 at 3:23 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/31 at 3:38 p.m. Alarm call on Forest Falls Drive.

10/31 at 4:07 p.m. Alarm call on Forest Falls Drive.

10/31 at 7:04 p.m. Lines down on Watson Circle.

10/31 at 7:20 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

10/31 at 10:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Summer Street.

11/1 at 10:19 a.m. Water problem on Sweetser Road.

11/1 at 5:04 p.m. Lines down on East Main Street.

11/1 at 10:58 p.m. Lines down on East Main Street.

11/2 at 12:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Newell Road.

11/2 at 12:49 p.m. Alarm call on High Winds Drive.

11/3 at 12:01 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Beech Tree Lane.

11/3 at 1:24 p.m. Vehicle crash on Leighton Road and East Elm Street.

11/3 at 4:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Blueberry Cove Road.

11/3 at 5:43 p.m. Structural fire on Woodland Drive.

11/3 at 7:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on West Main Street.

11/3 at 8:54 p.m. Lines down on Mountfort and Ledge roads.

11/4 at 10:26 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.