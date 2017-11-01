Yarmouth Police Beat: Nov. 2

Arrests

10/29 at 2:21 a.m. Alexander Miller, 24, of Foreside Road, Falmouth, was arrested at Old Town Landing and Princes Point roads by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/24 at 8:27 p.m. Devin Julian, 18, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Andreasen on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespass.

Fire calls

10/23 at 7:55 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/24 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/29 at 2:21 a.m. Accident at Old Town Landing and Princes Point roads.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 23-29.