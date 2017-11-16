Yarmouth Police Beat: Nov. 16

Arrests

11/11 at 9:38 p.m. Ashley Brandt, 28, of Deacon Road, was arrested on Main and East Elm streets by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

11/09 at 4:29 p.m. Stephanie Pilk, 53, of East Elm Street, was arrested on East Elm and Main Streets by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of driving to endanger.

11/10 at 10:51 p.m. Philip Scott, 52, of Laurence Way, Falmouth, was issued a summons on Gilman and Princes Point roads on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Fire calls

11/6 at 6:03 p.m. Gas leak on North Road.

11/6 at 6:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Riverbend Road.

11/7 at 7:39 a.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 south.

11/7 at 4:45 p.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 north.

11/7 at 4:47 p.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 north.

11/10 at 11:54 a.m. Lines down on Princes Point Road.

11/10 at 1:40 p.m. Alarm call on East Main Street.

11/11 at 8:21 a.m. Lines down on Main and Center streets.

11/12 at 9:57 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 6-12.