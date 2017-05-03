Yarmouth Police Beat: May 4

Arrests

4/29 at 11:02 a.m. Louisa B. Mead, 58, of Juniper East, was arrested on Juniper East by Officer Shawn Miles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/29 at 10:08 p.m. Jordan K. Williams, 33, of Bowdoin Street, was arrested on West Main Street by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 23-30.

Fire calls

4/24 at 9:57 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/27 at 8:49 a.m. Fire alarm on East Main Street.

4/27 at 11:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

4/28 at 9:56 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/29 at 1:29 p.m. Unattended fire on Ashland Avenue.

4/30 at 1:24 p.m. Water problem on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from April 23-30.