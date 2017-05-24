Yarmouth Police Beat: May 25

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 15-21.

Summonses

5/16 at 8:06 a.m. Mark A. Belanger, 46, of Hedgerow Drive, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Fire calls

5/17 at 1:12 a.m. Unattended fire on Cousins Street.

5/17 at 12:48 p.m. Bomb threat on West Elm Street.

5/17 at 3:29 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/17 at 11:01 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/18 at 5:12 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

5/18 at 2:45 p.m. Alarm call on Even Keel Road.

5/19 at 2:28 p.m. Alarm call at North Road and East Elm Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from May 15-21.