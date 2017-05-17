Yarmouth Police Beat: May 18

Arrests

5/13 at 4:53 p.m. Robert A. Burchardt, 68, of Broad Cove Woods, Yarmouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/14 at 5:37 p.m. Gabriel Hall, 35, of Tarbox Lane, Buxton, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and York Street by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/11 at 11:07 a.m. Carrie A. Green, 59, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Main Street by Detective Paul Martin on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Fire calls

5/8 at 9:26 a.m. Gasoline spill on U.S. Route 1.

5/11 at 3:39 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/11 at 6:30 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/11 at 8:17 p.m. Outside odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

5/14 at 1:11 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on East Main Street.

5/14 at 3:28 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/14 at 5:37 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and York Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from May 8-14.