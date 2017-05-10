Yarmouth Police Beat: May 11

Arrests

5/6 at 2:36 a.m. Randall H. Waltz, 54, of Meeting House Road, Bristol, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/4 at 6:07 a.m. Candy L. Dorado, 25, of West Parker Road, Houston, Texas, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Andreasen on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/2 at 6:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cleaves Street.

5/2 at 5:26 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295,

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from May 1-8.