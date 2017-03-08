Yarmouth Police Beat: March 9

Arrests

3/2 at 5:41 p.m. Anthony L. Edwards 44, of Romano Road, South Portland, was arrested at Rand Road and Portland Street by Officer Joshua Robinson charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

3/5 at 9:57 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons at West Elm Street and Flint Lane by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

2/27 at 10:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Rogers Road.

2/27 at 1:03 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

2/27 at 2:43 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/28 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Yarmouth Woods.

3/1 at 10:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Kelly Drive.

3/3 at 2:24 p.m. Structural fire on Sisquisic Trail.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Feb. 27 to March 5.