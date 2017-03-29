Yarmouth Police Beat: March 30

Arrests

3/20 at 1:20 p.m. Joshua Haley, 34, of Ocean Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at North Road and Concord Circle by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended registration.

3/26 at 4:19 p.m. Peter W. Everest III, 33, of Rosetti Ave., South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating after a habitual offender license revocation.

Summonses

3/21 at 8:11 p.m. Tanya A. Santos, 50, of Greely Road Ext., North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Greely Road by Officer Brian Andreasen on a charge of aggravated forgery.

Fire calls

3/21 at 8:53 p.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

3/21 at 9:37 p.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

3/22 at 7:15 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

3/25 1:14 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls for service from March 20-26.