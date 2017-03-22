Yarmouth Police Beat: March 23

Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 13-19.

Summonses

3/17 at 12:57 p.m. Christopher Alan, 47, of Massachusetts Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/18 at 9:58 a.m. Clifford J. Warren, 27, Cannon Road, Skowhegan, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/13 at 7:36 p.m. Brush fire at U.S. Route 1 and Portland Street.

3/14 at 9:03 p.m. Alarm call on Lafayette Street.

3/15 at 12:04 a.m. Structure fire on Ellen Circle.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from March 13-19.