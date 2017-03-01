Yarmouth Police Beat: March 2

Arrests

2/24 at 10:55 p.m. Lee C. Holbrook, 28, of Hallowell Road, Durham, was arrested on East Elm Street by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/23 at 10:15 a.m. Ronald N. Demers, 62, of State Route 121, Otisfield, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Robert Byron on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

2/25 at 7:47 p.m. Robert J. Lothrop, 53, of Birchwood Road, Gray, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

Fire calls

2/23 at 2:18 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/24 at 4:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on West Main Street.

2/24 at 7:13 p.m. Hazardous materials on Oakwood Drive.

2/25 at 9:48 p.m. Alarm call on Hillside Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Feb. 20-26.