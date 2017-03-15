Yarmouth Police Beat: March 16

Arrests

3/6 at 12:10 p.m. William S. Garrett, 19, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Derek B. Lucas on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/10 at 12:25 p.m. Nicholas J. Roy, 25, of Park Street, South Freeport, was issued a summons at West Main Street and Rainbow Farm Road by Officer Derek B. Lucas on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

No fire calls were reported from March 6-12.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from March 6-12.