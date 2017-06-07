Yarmouth Police Beat: June 8

Arrests

6/1 at 3 p.m. Daniel T. Quinn, 31, of Huff Hill Road, Hartland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Paul Martin on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

6/3 at 11:21 p.m. Misty L. Rambo, 31, of Antietam Drive, Brunswick, was arrested at West Main Street and Applecrest Drive by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/2 at 2:55 p.m. Garrett W. Nadeau, 28, of Deacon Road, was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Robert Byron on charges of driving to endanger, displaying a false inspection sticker and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

5/30 at 11:27 a.m. Alarm call on Quarry Lane.

5/30 at 7:12 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tanglewood Lane.

5/31 at 10:25 p.m. Structural fire on Ellen Circle.

5/31 at 10:56 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/1 at 8:50 p.m. Alarm call on West Elm Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 29 to June 4.