Yarmouth Police Beat: June 29

Arrests

6/21 at 11:01 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Michael Peacock on Northwood Road on a charge of assault.

6/24 at 1:20 a.m. Thorton E. Thompson, 20, of Brown Bark Drive, Cornish, was arrested by Officer Michael Pierce on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/24 at 6:36 p.m. Kathleen Hawkins, 59, of Bayview Street, was arrested by Officer Shawn Miles on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

6/25 at 1:49 p.m. Kathleen Hawkins, 59, on Bayview Street, was arrested by Officer Derek Lucas at East Main and Lafayette streets on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 19-25.

Fire calls

6/20 at 7:35 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/21 at 1:59 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/22 at 12:10 p.m. Lines down on Ledge Road.

6/22 at 2:26 p.m. Alarm call on West Main Street.

6/22 at 6:56 p.m. Alarm call on Odell Way.

6/25 at 12:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak in East Juniper Building D.

6/25 at 4:14 p.m. Water rescue off Cousins Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from June 19-25.