Yarmouth Police Beat: June 22

Arrests

6/16 at 12:48 a.m. Joshua Couture, 42, of Vose Street, Waterville, was arrested by Officer Michael Pierce on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/17 at 7:54 p.m. Sara Kew, 38, of Chase Court, Freeport, was arrested by Sergeant Kevin Pedersen at West Elm Street and Village Brook Road on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license, exceeding the speed limit by 20-24 mph and failure to produce evidence of insurance.

6/17 at 8:48 p.m. Michael Redfield, 28, of Smith Avenue, Bridgton, was arrested by Officer Michael Pierce on Poland Spring Road in Naples on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/16 at 2:52 p.m. A 14-year-old male, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Derek Lucas on McCartney Street on a charge of possession of marijuana.

6/17 at 1:05 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Northfield, Vermont, was issued a summons by Officer Shawn Miles on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Fire calls

6/15 at 12:55 p.m. Alarm call on Blueberry Cove Road.

6/16 at 2:27 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical serives responded to 23 calls from June 12-18.