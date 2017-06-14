Home / Police Beat / Yarmouth Police Beat: June 15

Yarmouth Police Beat: June 15

By on June 14, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

Arrests

6/8 at 8:01 p.m. Richard P. Willing, 64, of Desert Road, Freeport, was arrested on Route 1 by Sergeant Daniel Gallant on charges of domestic violence assault and operating with a suspended or revoked license. 

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 6-11. 

Fire calls

6/7 at 8:18 a.m. Single engine fire on northbound Interstate 295.

6/7 at 2:31 p.m. Lines down on Church Street. 

6/9 at 6:15 p.m. Accident on East Main Street. 

6/10 at 3:32 p.m. Structural fire on Oakwood Drive. 

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from June 6-11. 

0
Related Items