Yarmouth Police Beat: June 15

Arrests

6/8 at 8:01 p.m. Richard P. Willing, 64, of Desert Road, Freeport, was arrested on Route 1 by Sergeant Daniel Gallant on charges of domestic violence assault and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 6-11.

Fire calls

6/7 at 8:18 a.m. Single engine fire on northbound Interstate 295.

6/7 at 2:31 p.m. Lines down on Church Street.

6/9 at 6:15 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

6/10 at 3:32 p.m. Structural fire on Oakwood Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from June 6-11.