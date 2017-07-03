Yarmouth Police Beat: July 6

Arrests

7/2 at 7:17 p.m. Joshua Desalle, 31, of Sabbady Point Road, Windham, was arrested by Sergeant Kevin Pedersen on West Main Street on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop for a red light.

Summonses

7/2 at 11:38 a.m. Timothy Maley, 18, of Twitchell Street, Wellesley, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Cousins Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of motor vehicle speeding at least 30 mph over the limit.

Fire calls

6/26 at 6:35 a.m. Hazmat call on Eben Hill Road.

6/30 at 11:35 a.m. Water problem on Eben Hill Road.

6/30 at 2:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 northbound.

7/2 at 8:27 a.m. Gas leak on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from June 26 to July 3.