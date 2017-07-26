Yarmouth Police Beat: July 27

Arrests

7/20 at 7:50 p.m. Seth Rivard, 33, of Delwin Drive, North Yarmouth, was arrested on West Main Street by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/22 at 10:03 p.m. A 15-year-old male, no address listed, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on School Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

7/20 at 11:15 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

7/21 at 4:40 p.m. Alarm call on Portland Street.

7/21 at 7:42 p.m. Brush fire on Fairwind Lane and Lafayette Street.

7/21 at 9:14 p.m. Alarm call on Curtis Road.

7/22 at 8:24 p.m. Brush fire on Lafayette Street.

7/22 at 9:20 p.m. Alarm call on Interstate 295 south.

7/23 at 8:40 p.m. Structural fire on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from July 17-23.