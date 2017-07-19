Yarmouth Police Beat: July 20

Arrests

7/12 at 11:20 a.m. Ryan Nason, 19, of Granite Street, was arrested on Granite Street by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

7/13 at 10:55 a.m. Donald E. Holland, 68, of East Elm Street, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of criminal trespass, harassment, assault and violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 8:29 p.m. Glenn Miles, 52, of Willow Street, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Daniel Gallant on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/16 at 1:29 a.m. William M. Boynton, 22, of Essex Street, Newburyport, Massachusetts, was arrested on East Main Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

7/16 at 10:56 p.m. A 16-year-old, gender and address undisclosed, was issued a summons on Lafayette Street by Sergeant Daniel Gallant on a charge of possession of marijuana.

7/16 at 10:56 p.m. A 16-year-old, gender and address undisclosed, was issued a summons on Lafayette Street by Sergeant Daniel Gallant on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

7/10 at 5:52 a.m. Alarm call on southbound Interstate 295.

7/10 at 5:55 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

7/11 at 5:11 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/14 at 11:42 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/15 at 8:28 a.m. Vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 295.

7/15 at 2:24 p.m. Structural fire on Georgetown Court.

7/15 at 8:05 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/16 at 12:18 p.m. Alarm call at West Main Street and Applecrest Drive.

7/16 at 7:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Portland Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from July 10-16.