Yarmouth Police Beat: July 13

Arrests

7/5 at 11:12 p.m. Ashley Cook, 32, of Gilman Road, was arrested on Gilman Road by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/6 at 9:33 a.m. Donald Holland, 68, of East Elm Street, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/7 at 7:28 p.m. James Beckwith, 44, of Main Street, was arrested at Mayberry Lane and Portland Street by Sgt. Kevin Pedersen on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended or revoked license and attaching false license plates.

Summonses

7/9 at 1:48 a.m. Alexandra Macleod, 18, of Berryfield Road, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Willow Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of furnishing liquor to minors.

7/9 at 1:48 a.m. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Willow Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of furnishing liquor to minors.

7/9 at 1:48 a.m. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Willow Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/9 at 1:48 a.m. A 16-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Willow Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of furnishing liquor to minors.

7/9 at 1:48 a.m. Delvin Kenny, 18, of Hickory Lane, was issued a summons on Route 1 and Willow Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

7/4 at 11:33 a.m. Gas leak on Spruce Point Road.

7/5 at 6:06 a.m. Vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 295.

7/5 at 1:45 p.m. Single engine fire on Route 1.

7/5 at 5:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Idle Acre Drive.

7/6 at 12:01 p.m. Structural fire on Bayview Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from July 3-9.