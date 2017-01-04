Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 5

Arrests

12/28 at 7:11 p.m. Benjamin L. Bushey, 32, no address listed, of Chebeague Island, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Daniel Gallant on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Fire calls

12/26 at 10:14 p.m. Alarm call on Interstate 295.

12/26 at 10:21 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/26 at 10:41 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

12/26 at 10:53 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/27 at 6:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tanglewood Lane.

12/27 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/27 at 12:30 p.m. Structure fire on North Road.

12/27 at 5:51 p.m. Alarm call on Lafayette Street.

12/28 at 6:54 p.m. Alarm call on North Road.

12/30 at 2:03 a.m. Lines down on Melissa Drive.

12/30 at 2:29 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cleaves Street.

12/30 at 2:50 a.m. Lines down on Ledgewood Drive.

12/30 at 2:59 a.m. Alarm call at Juniper Ledge.

12/30 at 3:23 a.m. Lines down on Depot Road.

12/30 at 3:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Eider Point Drive.

12/30 at 7:25 a.m. Lines down on Tannery Lane.

12/30 at 7:29 a.m. Alarm call on Depot Road.

12/30 at 8:01 a.m. Lines down on Ledge Road.

12/30 at 11:44 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sligo Road.

12/31 at 11:55 a.m. Alarm call on South Street.

1/1 at 3:36 p.m. Chimney fire on Bayview Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.