Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 26

Arrests

1/17 at 9:39 a.m. Fiorella Tommasini, 31, of Jameco Mill Road, Scarborough, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/20 at 11:41 p.m. Matthew Leighton, 42, of Merrill Road, Freeport, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/16 at 8:48 a.m. Tristan Graf, 35, of David Street, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/22 at 12:39 a.m. Michiah A. Reynolds, 41, of Nickerson Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating without a license.

1/22 at 11:23 p.m. Randall J. Soule, 37, of Cushing Road, Cushing, was issued a summons by Officer Derek Lucas at West Main Street and Fieldstone Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/17 at 8:10 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

1/17 at 5:43 p.m. Chimney fire on Summer Street.

1/18 at 9:59 a.m. Accident on East Elm Street.

1/20 at 10:02 a.m. Water problem on Spar Circle.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 16-22.