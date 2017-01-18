Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 19

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 9-15.

Summonses

1/14 at 11:47 p.m. Brandon M. Perrin, 30, of Center Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons on North Road by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/9 at 6:35 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/10 at 7:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on High Street.

1/10 at 7:51 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

1/10 at 10:25 p.m. Lines down at Gilman Road and Lafayette Street.

1/11 at 7:19 p.m. Alarm call on northbound Interstate 295.

1/15 at 8:10 a.m. Alarm call on Granite Street.

1/13 at 6:58 p.m. Alarm call on Beech Tree Lane.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Jan. 9-15.