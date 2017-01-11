Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 12

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 2-8.

Summonses

1/5 at 7:55 a.m. Christian Pellern, 48, of Newell Brook Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Bridge Street by Officer Robert Byron on a charge of operating without a license.

1/7 at 2:18 p.m. Timothy Antz, 25, of Ansel Lane, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of failure to stop for a red light.

Fire calls

1/2 at 10 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/2 at 5:03 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Jan. 2-8.