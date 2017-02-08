Yarmouth Police Beat: Feb. 9

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Summonses

1/30 at 9:19 p.m. Megan M. Wayne, 25, of Knox Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kerry Libby on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

2/4 at 9:33 a.m. Tyler Cousens, 26, of North Main Street, Concord, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

2/5 at 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons at Maine and Portland Streets by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of marijuana.

2/5 at 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons at Maine and Portland Streets by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

1/30 at 7:15 a.m. Alarm call on Woods Circle Road.

1/30 at 7:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/31 at 10:14 a.m. Alarm call at Hillside and Church streets.

2/1 at 11:38 a.m. Hazardous materials investigation on Mayberry Road.

2/2 at 5:41 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

2/3 at 8:06 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Denmark Court.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.