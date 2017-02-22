Yarmouth Police Beat: Feb. 23

Arrests

2/17 at 7:04 p.m. Ashley H. Cook, 32, of Foreside Road, Falmouth, was arrested at West Main and Bates streets by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Summonses

2/16 at 11:41 a.m. Megan L. Shope, 27, of Provencher Lane, Limerick, was issued a summons at East Main and Elm streets by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/19 at 12:04 a.m. Codi Reinhard, 18, of Range Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Fire calls

2/13 at 2:22 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Yarmouth Crossing Drive.

2/14 at 12:18 p.m. Alarm call on Stockbridge Drive.

2/15 at 7:18 a.m. Alarm call on Squirrel Lane.

2/15 at 11:06 a.m. Alarm call on Lafayette Street.

2/16 at 11:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cousins Street.

2/17 at 9:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Feb. 13-19.