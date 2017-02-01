Yarmouth Police Beat: Feb. 2

Arrests

1/27 at 5:26 p.m. Joshua Hawkes, 21, of Water Street, Fairfield, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/29 at 10:45 p.m. Quinton R. L. Hanna, 19, of Grant Road, Freeport, was arrested at Yarmouth Junction by Officer Joshua Robinson on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 23-29.

Fire calls

1/24 at 3:39 p.m. Lines down on Cleaves Street.

1/25 at 2:05 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/25 at 8:39 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bowdoin Street.

1/25 at 8:12 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

1/27 at 5:32 p.m. Gasoline spill on U.S. Route 1.

1/27 at 11:08 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/29 at 2:20 a.m. Structure fire on Fawn Run.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Jan. 23-29.