Yarmouth Police Beat: Feb. 16

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Feb. 6-12.

Summonses

2/9 at 9:30 a.m. Mary E. Peters, 35, of Colawicki Drive, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on North Road by Officer Roger Moore on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Fire calls

2/7 at 2:57 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

2/8 at 6:02 a.m. Hazardous materials investigation on Main Street.

2/8 at 6:11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Northwood Drive.

2/11 at 10:39 a.m. Alarm call on McCartney Street.

2/11 at 1:32 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Juneberry Court.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Feb. 6-12.