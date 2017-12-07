Yarmouth Police Beat: Dec. 7

Arrests

11/28 at 8:31 a.m. Robert Kellog, 61, of North Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/28 at 1:13 p.m. Isaac Gray, 35, of Burnell Drive, was arrested on Burnell Drive by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/29 at 12:25 a.m. Robert Garofoli, 41, of Beech Drive, Brunswick, was arrested on Delorme Drive by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Fire calls

11/27 at 10:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Lupine Court.

11/29 at 12:25 p.m. Vehicle crash on Delorme Drive.

11/29 at 1:47 p.m. Vehicle accident on Route 1.

11/30 at 11:34 a.m. Gasoline spill on Main Street.

12/1 at 6:33 p.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 north.

12/2 at 8:38 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 south.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.