Arrests

12/23 at 9:51 a.m. Donald Holland, 67, of East Elm Street, was arrested on East Elm Street by Officer Brian Andreasen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 19-25.

Fire calls

12/19 at 11:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

12/20 at 3:45 p.m. Fire alarm on McCartney Street.

12/21 at 11:47 a.m. Fire on Baywood Lane.

12/23 at 1:12 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Dec. 19-25.