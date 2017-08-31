Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 31

Arrests

8/26 at 12:21 a.m. Kristina Kelley, 33, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/23 at 1:12 p.m. Hannah Ray, 19, of Granite Street, was issued a summons on Granite Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/24 at 9:20 a.m. A 15-year-old male, no address listed, from North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of operating without a license, driving to endanger, and failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

8/24 at 2:40 p.m. Sean McManus, 23, of Faith Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/26 at 7:17 p.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Lafayette Street and Marina Road by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of possession of marijuana.

8/27 at 12:14 a.m. Henry Waite, 18, of Pride Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 south by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Fire calls

8/21 at 1:02 p.m. Gas leak on Vespa Lane.

8/21 at 4:51 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Cedar Ridge.

8/21 at 5:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Northwood Road.

8/22 at 10:51 p.m. Vehicle fire on Princes Point Road.

8/24 at 10:10 a.m. Gas leak on Sea Meadows Lane.

8/25 at 11:35 a.m. Vehicle accident on East Main Street.

8/26 at 4:37 p.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 south.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Aug. 22-28.