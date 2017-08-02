Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 3

Arrests

7/30 at 2:05 a.m. Dustin Zubrod, 30, of Weymouth Street, Brunswick, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/26 at 12:38 p.m. Musseit M’Bareck, 19, of Church Street, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Lt. Dean Perry on a charge of a minor using false identification.

7/28 at 10:30 a.m. George Chappell, 48, of West Main Street, was issued a summons on North Road by Lt. Dean Perry on a charge of having a dog at large.

7/28 at 2:38 p.m. Tanner Peacock, 19, of West Pownal Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Fire calls

7/24 at 12:19 p.m. Gas leak on Starboard Reach.

7/24 at 2:31 p.m. Gas leak on Lafayette Street.

7/25 at 8:17 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

7/25 at 12:27 p.m. Structural fire on Juniper East.

7/26 at 5:50 p.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

7/28 at 9:45 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Yankee Drive.

7/30 at 3:11 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from July 24-30.