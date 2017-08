Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 17-20.

Summonses

8/19 at 6:23 p.m. Ekhlas Ahmed, 26, of Kellogg Street, Portland, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/17 at 7:16 a.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 south.

8/18 at 9:42 a.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Aug. 17-20.